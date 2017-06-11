A show “like nothing Oamaru has ever seen before” will be at the Opera House on Wednesday night.

Oamaru Opera House marketing manager David McFarlane said Tiki Taane Mahuta is “phenomenal” and “getting rave reviews” as it tours the country.

“We’re very excited about this one.”

The show made its debut in 2015 but this is its first time in Oamaru as part of its Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu season. It combines theatre, aerial manoeuvres, contemporary dance, kaka haka, mau rakau, and hip hop.

Tiki Taane Mahuta was created by Taki Rua artistic director Tanemahuta Gray, set to live music played by Tiki Taane and Shapeshifter’s Sam Trevethick.

It depicts the story of Karen, whose lover and the father of her unborn child is killed in a car crash. The boy grows up under the influence of his father’s ancestry and has the ability to bridge the gap that has divided the two families. He offers a tatau pounamu – a greenstone door, symbolic of a passageway between warring parties and a gift of reconciliation and new beginnings.

Gray said he hoped the audience would gain an awareness of the power of reaching out and connecting with their own whakapapa or family.

The storyline and soundtrack are both based on Taane’s award-winning albums Past, Present, Future and In The World of Light. Audiovisual projection from multimedia designers enhances the staging.

Taane said the show took the music industry into a new space.

“In Christchurch, I was absolutely blown away… I just had to be involved somehow. Tane already narrated an incredibly moving story through dance and kapa haka; introducing live musical elements will elevate the journey even more.

“This show will be a career highlight for me, something that I’m excited to share with the world.”

Tiki Taane Mahuta is presented in partnership between Taki Rua and Aotearoa Aerial Theatre Company, supported by Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu and Creative New Zealand.

The Oamaru performance begins at 7pm on Wednesday, June 14. Tickets are $50 to $75, plus service fees, available from the Opera House box office or online at TicketDirect.