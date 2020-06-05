Te Pari gets grant for robotic equipment

An Oamaru engineering firm has been allocated more than $200,000 from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund.

Te Pari Products, based at the North Oamaru Business Park, designs and manufactures equipment for drafting and handling livestock, as well as steel cattle yards.

The company was given $209,500, which it will use to buy robotic and CNC equipment – pre-programmed computer equipment to complement the robotic technology – from Europe.

In a statement, Te Pari Products director of production Nick Blampied said the robot would make the fabrication process more efficient and create job opportunities in the future in the company’s assembly, dispatch and sales departments.

He declined to comment further when contacted by the Oamaru Mail on Wednesday.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher was encouraged by the announcement.

“It’s really pleasing to see progress is being made and they are going to be able to update the equipment they have got, which will give them further opportunities within the marketplace,” Mr Kircher said.

The Waitaki District Council was also working with other engineering and manufacturing firms in the district in the hope of gaining funding.

“Certainly we are looking at how we can improve capability of our local companies and support any applications private companies may make,” he said.

Mr Kircher was confident Te Pari’s successful application would lend weight to others from Waitaki.

“We have got a lot of opportunities here .. it’s really worthwhile and will certainly encourage the controllers of the provincial growth fund to continue to invest in companies within the Waitaki district,” he said.

Council economic development manager Gerard Quinn, who worked with the Provincial Development Unit, which administers the fund, on Te Pari’s application, said he was “extremely pleased” that the fund had recognised the importance of the engineering and manufacturing sector to Waitaki.

Te Pari, which employs more than 70 people, was founded in 1982 and relocated to Oamaru in 2002 from the North Island.