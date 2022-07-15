The Oamaru Mail is catching up with new teachers throughout the Waitaki district. This week, Kayla Hodge chats with James Devereaux who has made the move to Oamaru from Auckland to join St Kevin’s College as assistant principal.

Q Where are you originally from, James?

I’m born and raised in Waitakere, West Auckland.

Q Tell me a bit about your background.

My grandfather was from the Falkland Islands and emigrated to New Zealand as a young man. I attended St Paul’s Primary School, in Massey, before beginning at Liston College, in Henderson. Liston is a college in the Edmund Rice tradition which St Kevin’s College shares. After school, I completed a bachelor of arts in geography and history, before completing a masters of technology in secondary education. I also worked as the film co-ordinator for Event Cinemas.

Q What made you want to become a teacher?

Throughout my schooling, I had some outstanding teachers whose passion and world view had a significant impact. I strive to be a part of a liberating educational experience where our young people are challenged, supported, included and are encouraged to be the best they can be.

Q Where were you teaching before St Kevin’s College?

I returned to Liston College as a geography and social studies teacher in 2017.

Q What attracted you to St Kevin’s?

Over the past few years I have worked with the student leaders of the New Zealand Edmund Rice schools on an annual leadership retreat. I was deeply impressed by the young people of St Kevin’s College, who were confident, passionate, thoughtful and aspirational for their futures.

This role instantly sparked my interest and I was excited about the new opportunity. When I met our principal, Jo Walshe, I was inspired by her leadership, passion and clear vision for the future. This was reinforced when I joined the full senior leadership (SLT) team with Craig Smith and Carl Herbst, who are impressive leaders with a deep passion for the values-based education St Kevin’s provides.

Q What are your roles at St Kevin’s?

I am one of the assistant principals. I support the pastoral care of the college, our Ako Hub — a fantastic team who specialise in supporting the learning of our rangatahi (young people) and support the SLT team. I am proud that we are a restorative justice school that values relationships when things go right and when things go wrong. I am the under-14s rugby manager and oversee our equestrian programme.

Q How have you found the school, and Waitaki, so far?

St Kevin’s College is a fantastic school with a great group of young people, supportive teachers and staff, and beautiful grounds.

I am excited to explore the South Island — my wonderful grandmother always encouraged me to travel all of the South Island, as she believed it is the most beautiful part of the world.