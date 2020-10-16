Feedback has been “all positive” from teachers who took part in a teaching and learning conference held at Oamaru’s St Kevin’s College during the school holidays.

The North Otago Principals’ Association held its seventh biennial teaching and learning conference on the first Sunday and Monday of the school holidays, with close to 200 participants.

“So while all the kids started their holidays, the teachers and a number of teacher aides from some schools were still working hard,” organising committee chairwoman and Weston School principal Deidre Senior said.

“Already people are saying they can’t wait for the next one, which puts a bit of pressure on, but it’s good – especially in a year when so many things have been out of kilter,” she said.

“It was actually nice to be able to have all of our teachers together and give them a really positive experience. Both that networking and social part of it, but also some ideas for them to take away to refresh their teaching too.”

Guest speakers were University of Auckland education professor Graeme Aitken, life speaker and magician Brendan Dooley and child development expert Nathan Wallis.

More than 30 workshops, run by people in the community, were also available.