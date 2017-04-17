It’s not often you get something for nothing, but one Oamaru shop is giving away sought-after goods.

Pam Kennedy, who owns Puff N Stuff Chelmer Street Discounters, hands out bags of duck food to people visiting the Oamaru Public Gardens.

She has been providing the service since the Waitaki District Council put up signs at the gardens’ duck pond in November 2015, asking people not to give the ducks bread. It was deemed the duck equivalent of junk food and could harbour bacteria if left in the water.

Ms Kennedy, who took regular walks through the gardens with renowned bird-breeders Olwyn and Ray Gibb, discussed the matter with them. Ms Kennedy duly bought a quantity of duck food from Mrs Gibb.

She gives small white paper bags of it to children and larger cellophane bags to adults.

Children are also given a sugar-free lollipop.

Ms Kennedy made signs for her shop door and window, promoting the availability of the duck food.

When supplies run low, Mrs Gibb gets more for her from Weston-based company Topflite.