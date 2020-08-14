There once was a limerick contest

Convened to elicit the finest

That locals could write

Of their district, then skite

They had triumphed in jest or in earnest.

In other words, North Otago Literature Alive has come up with another novel way to celebrate National Poetry Day next Friday.

The group, affectionately known as Nola, is putting on “Limestone Limericks” at the Oamaru Club.

Not content with organising Poetry Rocks, which encouraged everyone to write compositions on stones and place them in the garden of renowned local author Janet Frame’s childhood home at 56 Eden St, Nola has also created the limerick competition for all ages.

Entry is free to the “open mic” format, which runs from 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

The five-line poems should be original works relating to North Otago, either serious or comic.

To start people thinking, Nola has suggested a few opening lines:

“There was a man at the pub playing darts ..”

“We visited Elephant Rocks..”

“The gulls on the top of Countdown ..”

“People in Oamaru say ..”