When Philina Den Dulk and Becky Dennison realised their businesses had both been targeted by a shoplifter last Saturday, they decided to catch up the following day to discuss their options.

The two Oamaru business owners had undertaken some some small› town super sleuthing, managing to track the shoplifter’s movements through the North Otago town that day and find out her name and phone number.

But they had been reluctant to post security footage, naming and shaming the Christchurch woman who had stolen a gold bracelet from Miss Dennison’s Hyde Boutique and a ring from Mrs Den Dulk’s store Art on Tyne, in their appeal for the return of the stolen goods.

As it turned out, they did not need to.

Stopping in at Tees Street Cafe to pick up a coffee before she visited Mrs Den Dulk, Miss Dennison could not believe it when she saw the shoplifter sitting in the window of the Oamaru cafe, eating breakfast and wearing the ring she had stolen from Art on Tyne.

Miss Dennison plucked up the courage to confront the Christchurch woman — and she is glad she did.

‘‘You don’t steal from small businesses and then get away with it — not when you’re right in front of me. I’m absolutely going to confront you.’’

She recorded their conversation, as the woman confirmed she had visited Hyde Boutique on Saturday. When Miss Dennison told her there was clear footage of her shoplifting, she admitted the thefts and handed over the ring. She did not have the bracelet with her, so

Miss Dennison asked her to drop it off to Art on Tyne by the end of the day.

When the bracelet was not returned, Miss Dennison went to the police, handing over all the information she and Mrs Den Dulk had. After police spoke to the woman, she posted the bracelet back to Hyde Boutique — and it arrived the following day. She told police she was too embarrassed to drop it to Art on Tyne herself.

Mrs Den Dulk heaped praise on Miss Dennison for the calm and kind way she handled the situation.

‘‘I’m so super grateful to Becky for getting my stock back,’’ she said.

It was the first time in Mrs Den Dulk’s eight years in business that anything had been stolen from Art on Tyne.

The shoplifter was well›dressed and friendly, and when Mrs Den Dulk unlocked the jewellery cabinet, she pointed out her favourite ring to the woman — a one›off Sarah Thomas Jewellery piece.

Mrs Den Dulk started second› guessing herself when she noticed the ring was missing, and could not believe the woman had stolen it from right under her nose.

‘‘She was very good, very smooth, which was probably the worst thing.’’

Miss Dennison had not realised anything was missing from Hyde Boutique, until Mrs Den Dulk put a post on social media about the stolen ring. Chatting about what the shoplifter looked like, Miss Dennison realised she had visited her store too. Upon reviewing security footage, she saw the woman steal a gold bracelet from the counter when she was putting clothes in the changing room for her to try on.

Miss Dennison said she had made a real effort to make the woman feel welcome in her store, and in Oamaru, and had offered advice on places to eat in town.

‘‘Funnily enough, she obviously took me up on the cafe recommendation,’’ she said.

‘‘It’s crazy. This could not happen anywhere else but Oamaru, where you catch the person the next day, when you’re picking up your coffee from your local.’’

While both small business owners were pleased the stolen items had been recovered, they were rattled by the incident. They did not want to have to increase security measures, and said it hurt when anyone breached their trust and stole from their business.

‘‘When people steal from a shop, they don’t think about the person they’re stealing from,’’ Miss Dennison said.

They were heartened by the support they had both received from other business owners and the wider Oamaru community following the incident. It was a great example of the power of a small community.

‘‘What I was so humbled by was the support,’’ Mrs Den Dulk said.

‘‘The messages — I still haven’t replied to half of them, it’s unreal,’’ Miss Dennison added.

They hoped the shoplifter sought help, and encouraged other Oamaru business owners to invest in security cameras.