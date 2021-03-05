When Ronnie Proctor stepped through the door of Alistair Allan’s personal museum, he admits he was a little overwhelmed.

It could have something to do with the fact the Proctors Auctions manager was tasked with auctioning off the several thousands of items in Oamaru this weekend.

From restored tractors, petrol bowsers and machinery to gramophones and radios – it appears there is nothing Mr Allan has not collected.

However, Mr Allan has decided now is the time for him to say goodbye to his collection, and let everything go to new homes.

“It’s one gentleman’s life long collections,” Mr Proctor said.

The tractors date back as far as the 1930s and there were one-off items including a Massey Harris side delivery.

“A lot of these items he’s taken to shows and swap meets throughout the country, so there’s a lot of history here that a lot of people will recognise.

“There’s not a lot of this kind of stuff.”

There were five sheds filled with items, and the Proctors Auctions team had spent the past month going through them.

Mr Proctor had been inundated with phone calls and emails already from people across the country who were interested in items, and he was looking forward to the auction.

“It’s both big and interesting at the same time.”

They would be sold in two separate lots – one to 550 on Saturday, and 551 to 1100 on Sunday, but there was more than one item in some of the lots, he said.

Despite being at Alert Level 2 this weekend, the auction would go ahead, and the team had spoken to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

“As long as we’ve got defined spaces with 100 people per space we’ll be fine. We’ve got quite a few volunteers that will help us through that.”

There was also an online app, and people could register to bid online through that, he said.

Viewings would be held today for those wanting to see items ahead of the auction .

The auction would get under way at 11am each day, on site in Parsons Rd.