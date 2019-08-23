Three vie to be mayor

Three people are vying to lead the Waitaki district over the next three years.

Incumbent Gary Kircher will face Oamaru Harbour advocate Katrina Hazelhurst and Otago Field Days chairman Paul Mutch for the Waitaki mayoralty.

In 2016, Mr Kircher breezed into his second term with a decisive win over his lone challenger, Stephen Wesselingh.

The harbour, Oamaru’s central business district, Oamaru Hospital and a proposed Waitaki Whitestone Geopark have emerged as major issues.

In the perennially hotly contested Oamaru ward, 14 candidates have been nominated for the six council seats.

Four incumbents – Jeremy Holding, Jim Hopkins, Melanie Tavendale and Colin Wollstein – will try to reclaim their seats, and Eden Bradfield, Liz Cadogan, Iain Clark, Devin Familton, Derek Golding, Hana Halalele, Wee Jock Howie, Peter McLellan, Kelli Milmine and John Shaw have also thrown their hats in the ring.

Eugen Dupu is challenging incumbents Bill Kingan and Guy Percival for a seat in the Corriedale ward.

The recently expanded Ahuriri ward will elect former Queenstown Lakes district councillor Ross McRobie unopposed.

However, the Ahuriri Community Board attracted only four candidates, one short of the five required.

The Waihemo ward, on the other hand, will be hotly contested. Three candidates, including incumbent Jan Wheeler, want the council seat. Mr Wesselingh and Peter Newton will challenge her.

The Waihemo Community Board race has seven candidates seeking the five board seats.

The Oamaru Licensing Trust has eight candidates, including all five incumbents.

Voting packs will be mailed out to everyone on the electoral roll from September 20.

Voting will close at noon on October 12.

For more details on the 2019 local body elections, visit: www.waitaki.govt.nz/ourcouncil/elections

NOMINATIONS

Waitaki District Council

MAYORALTY (One required)

Katrina Hazelhurst, *Gary Kircher, Paul Mutch.

COUNCIL

Ahuriri ward (One required)

Ross McRobie.

Oamaru ward (Six required)

Eden Bradfield, Liz Cadogan, Iain Clark, Devin Familton, Derek Golding, Hana Halalele, *Jeremy Holding, *Jim Hopkins, Wee Jock Howie, Peter McLellan, Kelli Milmine, John Shaw, *Melanie Tavendale, *Colin Wollstein.

Waihemo ward (One required)

Peter Newton, Stephen Wesselingh, *Jan Wheeler.

Corriedale ward (Two required)

Eugen Dupu, *Bill Kingan, *Guy Percival.

Ahuriri Community Board (Five required)

Brent Cowles, Ross Menzies, Vicky Munro, June Slee.

Waihemo Community Board (Five required)

Katrina Dodd, Deb Jarvis, Casey Linklater, *Heather McGregor, *Paul Roy, *Carol Watson, Stephen Wesselingh.

Oamaru Licensing Trust (Five required)

*Peter Bond, *Ali Brosnan, *Alan McLay, *Denise McMillan, Allan Prakash, *Warren Prescott, Mark Robertson, Roly (Ronald) Senior.

Waimate District Council

MAYORALTY (One required)

Murray Ludemann, *Craig Rowley.

COUNCIL

Hakataramea-Waihaorunga ward (One required)

Colin Pankhurst.

Pareora-Otaio-Makikihi ward (Two required)

Sandy McAlwee, *Tom O’Connor.

Lower Waihao ward (One required)

*Sheila Paul.

Waimate ward (Four required)

John Begg, Lyndsey Bishop, *Sharyn Cain, Mike Downes, Simon Finch, Fabia Fox, *Jakki Guilford, Murray Ludemann, *Miriam Morton, *David Owen, Tom Sullivan.

Otago Regional Council

Moeraki constituency (One required)

Judith Borrie-Stevenson, Alexander Familton, Kevin Malcolm, Gail May-Sherman.

Environment Canterbury

South Canterbury constituency (Two required)

Phil Driver, Peter McIlraith, Elizabeth McKenzie, Jared Ross, *Peter J Scott, Herstall Ulrich.

Southern District Health Board

Otago constituency (Four required)

Ross Andrews, Shanon Arnold, Craig Ashton, Bob Barlin, Jason Bauchop, Ilka Beekhuis, John Chambers, Graham Clarke, Dave Cull, Gordon Dickson, Lyndell Kelly, Malcolm Macpherson, Lyndsay Rackley, Peter Rodwell, Jeanette Saxby, Andrew Velman, Rob Woodhouse.