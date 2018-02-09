A band that has never before played in Oamaru is performing here tomorrow.

C-Bay is taking the stage at the Oamaru Club from 8pm.

Spokesman George Kinch said the Timaru band was formed just over three years ago from a mix of musicians with roots in rock and roll, jazz, and country.

Its repertoire comprises “a wide variety of music, including vintage rock ‘n’ roll, a dash of Dixie, and some country”. Kinch hastened the latter was “happy country”.

Established primarily to play at clubs, it has been the resident band at the Timaru Town & Country Club for two years.

C-Bay also makes regular excursions to the Hornby Working Men’s Club in Christchurch and last year provided entertainment at the Arts & Plants Festival in Geraldine.

“We’re a real live band, not a computer in sight,” Kinch said in his distinctive Irish accent.

A Hornby club member described C-Bay as “the best band to dance to all year”, he said.

The five-piece line-up could be expanded to six in Oamaru with the addition of keyboards.

“So whether you are going to dust off your dancing shoes or just come along to listen, see you there!”