Debbie Fluitsma’s working life has passed her by in the blink of an eye.

But the time has come for Mrs Fluitsma to retire after working at K’s Place for Clothing, formerly known as Awamoa Clothing, for 27 years. Her last day is on Tuesday.

It would be sad to say goodbye, but she said she never imagined she would have lasted in the job for so long.

‘‘Sometimes I think to myself, ‘Where the hell did that all go?,’’ Mrs Fluitsma said.

‘‘‘Everybody says life gets faster as you get older.’’

She first started at the shop in Awamoa Rd when her friend, Debbie Shields, asked if she wanted to work one morning a week in her business, Awamoa Clothing. She soon started working two mornings, then 12 hours a week.

Mrs Shields was a ‘‘great boss’’ and the pair got along really well. She had the same relationship with Kay McKenzie, who took over five years ago.

‘‘It’s just been a real pleasure and honour to work with Debbie and Kay.

‘‘Kay’s just taken to [running the shop] like a duck to water.’’

Technology, clothing, the store and people’s attitudes towards pre-worn clothes had all changed over the years, but one thing had remained — Mrs Fluitsma’s love of the customers. She shared ‘‘great laughs’’ and formed friendships with many of them.

‘‘I like being here. I certainly love all the customers. It’s quite special.’’

The job had suited her lifestyle, allowing her to renovate homes with her family and pick up other ‘‘little jobs’’ at Tangibles Gift Shop, Caroline Eve and driving the Kakanui School bus.

‘‘I’ve been very lucky to get in a great situation,’’ she said.

She would miss working at the store and thanked her customers, Mrs Shields and Mrs McKenzie, and her husband Allen, for their support.

Mrs McKenzie said she was ‘‘very thankful’’ to have had Mrs Fluitsma guiding her when she took over the store.