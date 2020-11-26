Shelves at the Oamaru Foodbank will hopefully soon be packed to the brim, with a little help from the community.

The North Otago Lions Club will host its annual Toot for Tucker food drive, to gather non-perishable items for the foodbank, on December 7.

A Toot for Tucker spokeswoman said the drive started at 6pm and would be supported by Oamaru, Waiareka Valley and Waianakarua Lions Clubs.

It would travel through Oamaru and Weston, and those in Kakanui wanting to support the appeal could drop items at the Kakanui Store.

On the night, fire brigades would be out sounding their engines’ sirens to alert people, and would also be helped by community youth groups.

Lions Club members with blue and yellow balloons attached to their cars would be collecting items.

Foodbank manager Bernard Wilkinson said it was a wonderful event and the response was always “out of this world”.

“We have the most generous community and we couldn’t be more appreciative,” Mr Wilkinson said.

The support received indicated that the community recognised the importance of the work the foodbank did.

The foodbank could face an increased need this year due to Covid-19 and unemployment.

“Nevertheless, because of the community support we are in a strong position .. this community is exceedingly generous.”

Toot for Tucker provided a strong base of items for the foodbank, which provided 700 parcels to the community last year, he said.