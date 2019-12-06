Toot For Tucker once again received an “amazing response” from the Waitaki community.

On Monday night, North Otago Lions Clubs joined forces to run the annual collection event to help fill the Oamaru Combined Churches Food Bank’s shelves.

For more than an hour, Lions Club members were joined by emergency services and other volunteers, young and old, to canvas the streets of Oamaru and surrounding districts and collect donations of non perishable items.

Collections were also held in Kurow, Otematata and Omarama this week.

On Tuesday, volunteers started sorting through the donations.

“It was quite a job,” Food Bank manager Rev Bernard Wilkinson said.

Rev Wilkinson thanked the Waitaki community for its generosity.

“This is what gives us a boost to go virtually the whole year.

“This is an incredibly generous community other places seem to be scratching, but we are able to meet any demands that are made on us.”

Food Bank secretary Jill Wilson said it was great to see so many young volunteers taking part this year.

“It’s awesome . . . and they love it,” Mrs Wilson said.

“I guess it’s their way of feeling Christmassy and helping.”

The Oamaru Combined Churches Food Bank in France St is open every Friday from 10am to noon, staffed by volunteers, to help anyone who needs assistance.

“We try to help where needed and it is the support of so many that makes this possible Mrs Wilson said.

Lions representative Fay Birtles also thanked everyone who made donations on Monday night.

“The response to the event shows the remarkable generosity of the community to help those in need,” she said.