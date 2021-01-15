A scout in Oamaru has been awarded the highest accolade a youth scout can receive, the Queen’s Scout pin.

Jazmin Davidson (17), of Columba Scouts, received the award last month following three years of “a lot of work”.

She was “relieved” to get the award after going through an established application process and a round of interviews.

Getting to this stage was no picnic and Jazmin completed three levels of the venturer award scheme, which got progressively challenging as the years went on.

One of the requirements for each level was to learn a new skill.

Having achieved all three levels and gaining her bronze, silver and gold badges, the teen now had an open diving certificate, a restricted driving license, and the ability to decorate cakes.

Jazmin said her experience in the scouts had given her confidence, some of her best friends, time management skills, life experience, and the ability to self-direct.

“The leaders don’t push you, you really have to push yourself,” she said.

With a keen interest in how things worked, and not being opposed to a challenge, Jazmin planned to go to Otago University and was enrolled in first year health sciences for 2021.

Despite a busy year ahead she would continue to scout “rover”, the next age bracket for scouts.

“They can’t get rid of me now, and I don’t think I’d have a choice anymore.”

Jazmin would attend a national ceremony in Wellington this year, where she and other recipients of the Queen’s Scout pin would be given a certificate by the New Zealand Attorney-general.