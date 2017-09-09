A member of the Lions Club of Oamaru has been presented with the organisation’s prestigious Melvin Jones Fellow award.

At a small ceremony in Oamaru last week, Allan Prakash was presented with the award, for dedication to humanitarian services and outstanding community service, by District 202J governor Lorna Inch and Lions Club International Foundation southern chairman Les Box.

Mr Prakash, who has been a member of the club for about 20 years and is a former District 202J governor, said he was honoured to receive the Lions Club International Foundation’s highest award.

“I was quite surprised in getting an award like this. It was very humbling because I’ve been a member of the club for the last 20 years .. I’m really grateful to the club members. I was quite blown away by the award.”

He said he was particularly proud to be given the award in 2017, as it marked 100 years since Lions was founded by the man the award is named after in the United States.

“It’s exciting, especially to get it in the centenary year.”

Only a handful of Lions members from North Otago have received the award.

Mr Prakash was district governor for two years, 2013 and 2014, in an area which covered clubs from Rakaia to Milton.

The Lions Club of Oamaru has raised thousands of dollars for the community since it was established in 1963 and presently has about 30 members.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship was established in 1973 and all recipients have their named displayed at the Lions Club International Foundation’s headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois.