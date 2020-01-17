As much as reading about history can be informative, getting out and experiencing it first-hand brings it to life.

New daily walking tours departing from the Oamaru i-Site take people through the streets and buildings of the North Otago town, with a focus on history and heritage.

Walking tours had previously been available by arrangement, but Tourism Waitaki general manager Margaret Munro said the organisation decided to make them a regular fixture.

They started in November as a part of the Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations.

“Walking tours are the fastest-growing attraction worldwide,” Mrs Munro said.

“We felt it was a product that should be available seven days a week.”

One of the five tour guides is Gerald Lord, who is a carpenter by trade.

Mr Lord’s interest in the finer details of the town’s history began when he was running a carpentry course for school leavers and worked on some heritage buildings.

“There is so much history that someone needs to carry it on,” Mr Lord said.

“People [who] come on the tours can’t believe some of the buildings and history – there are so many hidden gems.”

Mr Lord said that when he took a tour group, he tried to first ascertain what the participants’ interests were, and catered the tour accordingly.

The job was an enjoyable one, he said, and his passion and knowledge of the town shines through.

“Oamaru is worth sharing with people. isn’t it?”

The walking tours leave from the Oamaru i-Site daily at 10.30am.

Oamaru’s early years