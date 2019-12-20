Sounds of joy and laughter at the prospect of taking home a new toy may be silenced for some Waitaki families next year.

The North Otago Toy Library in Thames St could be forced to close if new committee members are not found by the time its next annual general meeting rolls around again in May or June next year.

At present, there are five people on the committee, but two have signalled their intentions to step down.

Committee member Sarah Maindonald, who also mans the counter at the toy library on Tuesday and Saturday, said the situation was dire and if the committee did not have a minimum of six members, it would be left with few options.

“It will have to close. We really need more committee members. We would love more families to oin as well, but need more committee members to keep us going.

“I have been out in the community trying to find members. Nobody wants to see it close, but they just don’t have the time.”

The 72 paid members of the toy library would be hit hard if it closed its doors, as would the schools that also used the service, she said.

“The special needs department at Waitaki Boys’ High School and Fenwick School use the library and we are hoping to get others on board next year, hopefully.

“We are working to get some more toys for those special needs people if we keep going.”

The toy library moved to Thames St in 2016 after the lease on its former home in Arundel St expired. The Oamaru Licensing Trust stepped in and offered the committee one of its spaces, the former site of Natural Health at 109 Thames St.

The toy library was established in 1988.

Anyone interested in joining the North Otago Toy Library committee should call 027 753-5046 or email NOTL_Oamaru@hotmail.com.