Trail blazing Breen has Oamaru memories

Former Waitaki Boys’ High School pupil and Otago rugby player Peter Breen is taking the knowledge he gained during his years as a professional rugby player and sharing it on his online rugby coaching platform — Rugby Bricks. Breen has also designed a kicking tee which has been used by players including Hayden Parker, who kicked at 94% in the past two years of Super Rugby, and Quade Cooper. His business’ Instagram account has more than 80,000 followers and features skill breakdowns with the likes of Aaron and Ben Smith, as well as Breen himself. Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson slid into his DMs.

Q Where are you based now?

My wife, Jay, and I are now living in Melbourne. Jay is a physio and I am coaching and working fulltime with Rugby Bricks.

Q Where did the idea of Rugby Bricks come from?

My basketball background taught me to go deep into the details of skill work and mindset. There were a lot of videos online, but most of them were long-winded and not that informative to players wanting to improve their game. While playing for Northland in 2017, I started creating content and haven’t stopped since.

Q Why do you think it has become so popular?

Like anything, if the product or content isn’t good, people won’t buy it. I try to deliver world-class tips, explanations and products. People are buying into the messages and videos.

Q And now you’re designing kicking tees, too?

We have a few different tees now – Jason from Jtech Plastic, in Dunedin, has been amazing to work with to develop the product. I wanted a world-class product that an All Black – but also an under-8 North Otago player – could use. I couldn’t be happier with it.

Q What else do you have going on?

I am coaching the Brighton Grammar First XV in Melbourne, and also coaching with the Australian Wallaroos team. We have tests against Japan and New Zealand coming up that we are preparing for.

Q Do you make it back to Oamaru at all?

All the time. Mum and Dad live in Oamaru and are babysitting our dog. Robbie, my twin brother, coaches St Kevin’s College, and my two sisters and their families live there too. I love Oamaru – it is great to see the progressive new projects happening around town.

Q What were the highlights of your time in Oamaru and at Waitaki Boys’?

Scrano nights – we had so much fun putting those together. Our basketball team was awesome. We were coached by Brian de Geest. We had a great core and a lot of success. The diving well – physical education was the best when we were allowed to use the diving well.

Q Who will you be cheering for when North Otago challenges Otago for the Ranfurly Shield next month?

I’ll go for North Otago on this one – how amazing would it be for the town.