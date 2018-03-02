An eagerly-awaited annual event roars into life this weekend.

The Five Forks Foothills Trail Ride gives motorbike enthusiasts the chance to experience some of the district’s best rural views while testing their riding skills.

The venture was a fundraiser for Five Forks School, which would put the proceeds towards a major playground development and keeping its swimming pool in use, spokesman Lyndon Strang said.

“There’s a good level of family tracks,” he said.

Two have been added to the 45km network off Balruddery Rd, to allow younger riders to progress with supervision as their abilities and experience increase.

Participants can choose from the beginners’ peewee track, junior, family, intermediate, and advanced options. Some are suitable in all weather.

Riders must have spark arresters on their bikes and wear boots, long pants and an approved helmet

St John and North Otago Search and Rescue personnel will be present throughout the weekend and marshalls with radios will be stationed around the course.

A catering tent will offer refreshments including the Five Forks Fusion Burger that has become the event’s signature dish.

“We have had good support from sponsors,” Mr Strang said.

Pre-registrations cost $40 a day for adults and $15 for children. On the day, the fees are $45 for adults and $20 for children.

Riding takes place from 9am to 4pm tomorrow and on Sunday.

Further information is available on the website www.fiveforkstrailride.co.nz or on the Facebook page for Five Forks Foothills Trail Ride 2018.