Organisers are ‘‘delighted’’ Covid restrictions have been eased just in time for this weekend’s Five Forks Foothills Trail Ride.

Rider numbers were originally going to be restricted to 400 per day, with ‘‘pods’’ of 100, but since the Government announced changes to the Red traffic light setting, this would no longer be the case, organising committee spokeswoman Jane Smith said.

‘‘Regulations now reflect the nature of an outdoor event such as ours, that has social distancing anyway,’’ Mrs Smith said.

‘‘People are there to ride their motorbikes and take in the scenery, not socialise.’’

The changes also meant the return of a food tent, which would offer a ‘‘basic but delicious’’ food service, she said.

The school fundraiser base camp would be at Raupo Creek Rd, Five Forks, between 9am and 4pm on both the Saturday and the Sunday.

Riders could register on the day, and spectators were also now welcome.

‘‘It’s really great. We’re looking forward to it.’’

The ride covered about 45km of trails, and was an opportunity for people to see countryside they would not usually have access to, Mrs Smith said.

‘‘Sponsorship has been amazing, and we’re really grateful to be able to showcase the great farmland and the great farmers we have out here.’’

All necessary Covid precautions would still be taken with the event, and regulations adhered to.

‘‘We’re really delighted to be able to go ahead. Really pleased to see the regulations of the outdoor events have changed.’’

Any last-minute changes to the event would be posted on The Five Forks Foothills Trail Ride Facebook page.