Sore feet, heavy lifting and drinking cups of tea on mountain tops may soon become the norm for newcomers to a North Otago group.

The North Otago Tramping and Mountaineering Club is preparing to host a workshop designed to encourage people to take up tramping.

People who sign up can expect a taste of both theory and practical work.

Club treasurer Bess Allan said she was excited about the workshop, which would be held over two days.

A theory-based session would be held on April 8 at the LandSAR headquarters behind the Oamaru Opera House, and the practical exercise would take place at Herbert Forest on April 14-15.

Mrs Allan believed the exercise was a good opportunity to promote and encourage tramping in the community.

It would be nice to see more people in North Otago tramping, she said.

The purpose of the workshop was to introduce people to tramping and teach them skills involved in the activity.

Map reading, risk management, equipment handling, coping with weather and river crossing would be some of the many skills covered.

So far, seven people have signed up and the club hopes to get at least 15 people on board.

If the course went well, Mrs Allan said it might be turned into an annual event.

“We might do it alternatively with the Herbert Forest open day,” she said.

The course would be aimed at older members of the community, because recreational tramping could take a large time commitment.

“Tramping is often a thing that people do later in life,” she said.

Anyone interested in the North Otago Tramping and Mountaineering Club workshops can contact Bess Allan (northotagotmc@gmail.com) for more information.