The ownership of an Oamaru secondary school has been signed off by the Ministry of Education.

Ownership of St Kevin’s College, which had been run by the Christian Brothers since 1927, was transferred to the Catholic Diocese of Dunedin at a special ceremony at the school’s chapel in late 2019.

On December 17, trustees of the Christian Brothers, the diocese and Minister of Education Chris Hipkins formalised the agreement in the form of a deed of novation of integration agreement, effective from December 11.

“The new proprietor assumes all the obligations, duties and responsibilities of the original proprietor and has all the rights and benefits of the original proprietor under the integration agreement and as prescribed under the Education Act,” the six-page document said.

At the time the change was announced in June, St Kevin’s principal Paul Olsen said the brothers’ involvement with the school was not as prevalent as it once was, so it made sense to transfer the ownership.

St Kevin’s College deputy principal Kerry Ryan said pupils would notice virtually no change in how the school was run.

“As I said to the students . from your perspective, you will not notice anything different.

“The school will go on; you’ll still get educated.

“From a legal perspective, the school’s ownership has changed. There’s a few odds and ends when it comes to who pays for things, so at a purely administrative level there’s changes.”