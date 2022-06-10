The Oamaru Public Gardens received the royal treatment on Tuesday.

Oamaru Public Library staff planted a tree at the gardens to mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.

The tree, a southern rata, was planted next to the Chelmer St car park at the gardens and a plaque was placed in front of it to tell the tree’s story.

Waitaki District Libraries manager Jenny Bean said it was important to recognise Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service not only to England, but the entire Commonwealth.

The tree was a token of the library’s appreciation of her influence in New Zealand.

Waitaki District Libraries customer services co-ordinator Eileen Armstrong said people throughout the Commonwealth were being encouraged to plant trees to mark the occasion and a map of them would be given to Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth was passionate about conservation and planting trees showed respect, Ms Armstrong said.

A card, and photos of the tree, detailing its significance will be sent to the Queen Elizabeth.