Contestants taking part in a reality TV show were put through their paces in the Waitaki Valley last week.

The New Zealand series of Adventure All Stars – produced by Charity TV Global – is being filmed around the North and South Islands.

Filming of the fifth episode brought contestants to Christchurch, Geraldine, Roxburgh, Queenstown and the Waitaki Valley, where they took part in one of Halo Training’s “escape and evasion” exercises.

“What we wanted was to give them some tools and bring them together as a team through uncertainty and adversity,” Halo Training founder Tony Groves said.

“Their task was to go behind enemy lines and to conduct observation and intelligence gathering on a suspicious building.

“They had a series of objectives that were time-sensitive, so we could generate pressure from timelines.”

Mr Groves said it was “really cool” that other local businesses had come together to add to the Waitaki experience.

“The beauty of this was lots of people came together,” he said.

“We had 11 vehicles from the North Otago four-wheel drive club were a part of the opposition force who were looking for them.

“Heliventures in Oamaru provided the helicopter that picked up two loads and dropped them in the mountains.

“Riverstone [Kitchen] came out and did the meal, and Valley Views [Glamping] the accommodation.

“Our whole team did it for nothing because it was for St John.”

Kurow farmer Barney McCone was called in to play a stereotypical grumpy farmer who put the contestants in an awkward position.

“It was easy for him to do because he is a farmer, but we forgot to inform the camera crew [that it was an act],” Mr Groves said.

“We were talking to the cameraman afterwards and he believed Barney and he goes ‘I’m not sure if I should be filming this, but I kept rolling’.

“Barney was only there for a couple of minutes, but it left them in a state of uncertainty.”

The contestants then had to perform a series of tasks that tested their mental and physical endurance.

“We saw some pretty interesting things that were quite impressive.”

The show is hosted by New Zealand TV personality Erin Simpson, who also took part in the activities.

“She wasn’t separate to them, she was one of them .. she was really impressive,” Mr Groves said.

One of the cameramen, who had filmed 21 previous episodes for the show, said it was the most “unique” episode he had been involved with, Mr Groves said.

As part of the casting process, the contestants raised $10,000 each for St John New Zealand.

The New Zealand series will air on TVNZ 2 next year.