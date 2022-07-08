A small group of North Otago knitters and crocheters are sending an extra bit of warmth to the needy in Ukraine for this coming winter.

The dedicated knitters have been working towards Operation Cover Up all year, and every year for more than 20 years. This year, 14 of them had managed to fill two wool bales with 92 blankets, 67 jerseys, and hats, scarves and mittens, local co-ordinator Gladys Familton said.

The bales were filled and closed up last Thursday and sent to Auckland, to bolster other efforts from around the country. Last time two containers were filled, which went by sea to Amsterdam and then overland to their destination.

Operation Cover Up comes under the umbrella of Christian-based charity Mission Without Borders, which distributes the woollen goods.

Mrs Familton, who has been involved in the North Otago group since it began, said the need seemed to get worse rather than better every year.

‘‘Every year we think, surely this is the last year for it.’’

However, the war in Ukraine meant there was more need now than ever before, both there and in neighbouring countries to which refugees were fleeing.

While the knitters used to come together and knit as a group, that did not happen as often now.

However, a small group of knitters from the Elim Church did get together to knit, mostly in each other’s houses.

Temperatures got incredibly cold in Eastern Europe in the winter, around -20degC, and it was good to be able to help, Mrs Familton said.

‘‘It just gives you satisfaction to think you are helping people who are less well-off than we are.’’