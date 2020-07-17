Poetry Rocks.

Whether that is a statement of fact or a name for decorated stones is a matter of interpretation.

And that’s quite appropriate, because Waitaki residents are invited to take part in a celebration of words.

During the week leading up to New Zealand National Poetry Day – August 21 – everyone is asked to write an original poem on a rock and take it to the Janet Frame house at 56 Eden St, Oamaru.

The house is where the town’s most celebrated author grew up and began the career that culminated in international awards and a following that has never dwindled.

The property is now owned by a not-for-profit trust that opens it to the public for six months of the year and holds annual creative writing workshops.

North Otago Literature Alive, affectionately known as Nola, has masterminded Poetry Rocks in keeping with its aim of “people doing and living literature inspired by the North Otago landscape”.

Spokeswoman Fliss Butcher said it was great to be able to have the Janet Frame house available as an inspiration to today’s writers and readers.

She was looking forward to seeing a wide range of creative rocks as Poetry Day approached.

Those wanting to minimise the amount of writing required could perhaps come up with a limerick or haiku, she said.

The Poetry Rocks should be left in a safe place in the grounds at 56 Eden St for others to contemplate.

They can be collected after August 23 or left there for posterity.

Before dropping off their rock, poets should take a photograph and post it on Instagram to literaturealive, twitter to @LiteratureAlive, or facebook.com/janetframehouse/