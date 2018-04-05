The woman who entranced Oamaru threatre goers with her Jane Austen spoof has time-travelled to another literary era for her return visit.

Actress Penny Ashton is performing her one-woman show based on the works of Charles Dickens at the Oamaru Opera House on April 15.

Called Olive Copperbottom: a new musical by Charles Dickens and Penny Ashton, it features Ashton playing 15 characters who sing, squawk, and snarl their way through the squalor of Victorian London.

The heroine, Olive, is an orphan who seeks a family in every echelon from grandeur to guttersnipe.

She perfected the format in her previous touring show, Promise and Promiscuity – an outrageous romp through the Regency England that Jane Austen immortalised.

Ashton performed it more than 200 times in four years, selling out theatres, halls, and front parlours from Oamaru to Edinburgh. It was named best performance in a comedy at the Auckland Fringe, patrons’ pick at the Winnipeg Fringe, and won an award at the Adelaide Fringe.

The Scotsmanreview said Ashton was “a sparkling performer” and Edinburgh’s Three Weeks praised the show’s “razor-sharp wit”.

Ashton has also represented New Zealand in Theatresports and Performance Poetry. She is a regular and original member of Radio New Zealand’s The Panel and a busy marriage celebrant.

The Oamaru show, brought to town by Arts on Tour NZ, starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, $25 plus service fees, are available at the Opera House box office or online and TicketDirect.