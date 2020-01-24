Oamaru’s Victorian precinct is once again in demand from international filmmakers.

The Oamaru Mail understands several business owners in the precinct have been given papers to sign acknowledging some areas will be closed for one day in March while renowned New Zealand movie director Jane Campion works her magic.

She would be filming scenes for the Netflix drama The Power of the Dog, which is understood to star Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst and is also being filmed in Central Otago.

Campion has adapted the 1967 novel of the same name, centring on two brothers in the 1920s whose relationship fractures when one brings a widow to live on their isolated ranch.

Campion drew world attention to New Zealand with her 1993 movie The Piano and more recent television series Top of the Lake

On Wednesday, a Waitaki District Council spokeswoman said the council was still working through elements of an application, but could not release any further information “due to privacy concerns”.

The Oamaru Mail understands Campion will stay at Pen-y-bryn Lodge, but co-owner James Glucksman declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the company behind a Japanese television programme is seeking consent from the Waitaki District Council to film in Tyne St from February 21 to March 4.

NZ Network Co production co-ordinator Makoto Murata told the Oamaru Mail his company was interested in Oamaru “because of the combination of the historic buildings and quirky, creative people (and penguins!)”.

It filmed the precinct in 2008 for the same programme, Somewhere Street, which visits a different location around the world for each episode.

It is filmed almost entirely by a person with a “steadicam” who walks along the street and stops to admire features and talk to local people.

Mr Murata said there was no intention to compare the 2008 footage with that which would be filmed this year.

“We would like to capture the current attractions in Oamaru culture, people.”

The programme would be shown only in Japan, where its main audience was those aged 40 to 60 who loved travelling, he said.

The broadcast date was not yet confirmed, but it was likely to be April or May.