Waimate is again hosting the national sale for the Black & Coloured Sheep Breeders’ Association of New Zealand.

On January 27, 40 animals will be auctioned at the Waimate Showgrounds. Convener Reg Partridge said the venue had proved to be a handy central South Island location, with plenty of room to cater for all aspects of the event.

He was pleased with the number of entries this year, after a considerable drop-off last year.

There was a good balance of ewes and lambs, with “more lambs than usual”. There were also nine rams.

The breeds on offer were Romney, Corriedale, Polwarth, and one Merino. Polwarths were being taken along by a breeder who had not participated in the sale before, Mr Partridge said.

The public could view the sheep from 10.30am and the sale would start at noon.

In the afternoon, everyone was invited to travel the short distance to association members Sue and Stuart Albrey’s farm for a programme of sessions on sheep farming, plus handcrafts using coloured fleeces.

The day would finish with a barbecue.

Prospective buyers should be aware that black and coloured sheep were not just run by people on lifestyle blocks, Mr Partridge said.

The animals on offer were breeding sheep whose owners often relied on the income from their wool.

He urged bidders to “pay realistic prices”.

Black and coloured sheep gained prominence recently when a coloured ram bred by Leo Ponsonby, of Rolleston, won the champion title at the Southern Canterbury A&P Show. Mr Ponsonby is a regular attendee at the national sale.