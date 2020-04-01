The Waitaki District Council has launched a new business directory for residents to see which businesses are open and what services are available during the lockdown period.

At present, it lists names, addresses and websites of essential services such as medical centres, pharmacies, veterinary centres, food and service providers, service stations and transport options.

Waitaki District Council economic development manager Gerard Quinn is encouraging all businesses within in the Waitaki district open during the Level 4 lockdown to register their information.

“We are still working with local businesses to fill this list and encourage everyone who wants to be included to get in touch with us,” Mr Quinn said.

Businesses can register their details (including contact details and a website link) with the Waitaki District Council by emailing wdced@waitaki.govt.nz