Waitaki has lived up to its reputation as a supportive community.

More than 380 bras, undergarments, and items of swimwear have been given to Zonta Club of Oamaru’s Project Uplift appeal, recycling unwanted garments to send to women in need in the Pacific Islands.

The items have been dropped off at Waitaki District Libraries branches, and a great response came from Otematata, with 28 bras collected.

Zonta Club of Oamaru member Rowena Hutton said the group was ‘‘overwhelmed’’ by the response, which showed the project touched all sectors of the community.

‘‘It makes you think about what you’re doing it for. It’s such a simple thing that we take for granted and don’t even want to wear — we moan and groan . . . [but] for some people it’s an utter and complete luxury,’’ Mrs Hutton said.

Waitaki District Libraries customer services co-ordinator Eileen Armstrong said the project had been ‘‘fabulous’’ and a lot of new items had been given to the cause.

Project Uplift library displays would be taken down at the end of the month, and the library’s ‘‘official’’ involvement would finish. However, people could still drop items into the library to be passed onto Zonta after that.