Staying active and road safety can go hand in hand.



Earlier this month, eight schools took part in Waitaki’s Walk and Wheel Week, which aimed to get children walking, cycling or scootering to school to reduce the amount of traffic in school zones.



Sport Waitaki co-ordinator Pip Sutton and Waitaki District Council road safety co›ordinator Jason Evered provided schools with resources and spot prizes and each school entered their data in a bid to win ‘‘best school’’.



Miss Sutton and Mr Evered were based at Fenwick School, teaching children about road rules, and Miss Sutton said there was never a better time to encourage active transport, as ‘‘fuel prices are out of this world’’.



‘‘It was a great time even to kind of get things started. Sometimes people just need a little bit of a nudge. You actually do live quite close. It is walkable or cyclable or scooterable.’’



Scooters were ‘‘super popular’’ and children enjoyed being active with their families on their way to school.



‘‘That was definitely noticeable towards the end of the week, in particular at Fenwick,’’ she said.



‘‘We would have had at least 40 kids that don’t normally walk or wheel to school.’’

Kakanui School had a ‘‘biking bus’’ on the Wednesday and Friday of the week, and planned to make it regular.

Miss Sutton understood not everyone could walk, bike or scooter to school, especially in rural areas, but she encouraged those who could to give it a go.

‘‘It is just an easy way to get out [and] spend quality time with your kids.’’