If you have ever thought about a career in the police, now is your opportunity to find out more about how you can join the men and women in blue.

A recruitment information evening is being held at the Oamaru police station in Severn St on February 19 from 6pm.

It will cover several aspects of what it takes to be a police officer and how to go about becoming one.

The session is being run by Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth, of Oamaru, who said the evening was part of a wide-ranging initiative.

“There are recruitment nights being held all over the country and the southern policing district is taking recruiting nights to smaller towns, not just the main centres.”

A wide range of topics would be covered, she said.

“Mainly, we’ll be talking about the pre-course to get into the police and the requirements around that so people have a little bit more knowledge. Also, the physical side of things, like the physical tests and what the requirements of that are.

“We’re actually going to have our physical education officer for the southern policing district come and talk, so that will be good, because there’s been some recent changes in the physical requirements.”

Det Sgt Booth believed the physical side was a “major hurdle” for many who wanted to join the police and encouraged people to ask questions on the night about the process and what they can do to best prepare for it.

Several officers will speak on the night about their roles in the police and answer questions about what they do.

Det Sgt Booth said anyone had the potential to become a police officer, as long as they were physically fit.

“We’re looking for people who are motivated, caring, good communicators and people who are committed. People from all walks of life as well – all genders, all backgrounds and all ages.”

There had been a high level of interest in the event, which had pleased Det Sgt Booth.

“We’ve seen quite a lot of interest and I’m actually quite surprised at the amount of interest we have seen, not just from Oamaru but the surrounding smaller towns as well, so that’s really good.

“That was the whole point of this, to get an idea of who’s interested and give them an easier opportunity to come in.”

People can register for the recruitment night by emailing Det Sgt Booth at hannah.booth@police.govt.nz