Weston home deemed one of NZ’s best

A Weston home is a major winner in the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards.

A house built by David Reid Homes Waitaki/South Canterbury won the ‘‘New Home up to $450,000’’ category in the prestigious annual awards in Auckland last weekend.

The 175sqm home on a 550sqm section in a new Weston subdivision has a monopitch design and elevated ceiling. Glass sliding doors open off the main living area to a deck with a pergola.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

David Reid Homes Waitaki South/Canterbury is owned and operated by Nikki and Aaron Mackay.

Mrs Mackay said they were ‘‘absolutely delighted’’ with the win.

‘‘It’s really nice to see a little town taking it out. It shows we can do it.

‘‘Winning such a prestigious award shows that with innovative design and excellent craftsmanship, small homes can absolutely have all the comfort and personality of larger homes, with the added benefit of being more affordable as well.’’

This was the first time the Mackays had entered the awards. They submitted three

of their houses, all of which won gold at the regional level and two of which went on to the national finals.

‘‘Out of 100 houses, two were from our company alone,’’ Mrs Mackay said.

‘‘The whole experience has been great. We went up there not expecting anything, just

thinking we’ll go along for the journey.’’

The Mackays have received plenty of plaudits since their win.

‘‘Everyone’s really chuffed for us.

‘‘We couldn’t do what we do without our amazing team of hardworking builders and our incredibly diligent subbies, who all help bring our concepts to life and make our clients’ dreams come true.’’

The house was built as a ‘‘spec’’ project in the couple’s own subdivision for Mr Mackay’s parents, Diane and Craig Mackay. They would look to sell it in the New Year and were now designing another new home to move in to.

‘‘The main thing clients need to keep in mind is to secure their section first,’’ Mrs Mackay said.

Then the David Reid Homes team could work with its dimensions to design a house which would take best advantage of the site.

The winning home was created to make the most of the available space, she said. It incorporated top quality fittings and contemporary features to showcase what could be done on a smaller section.

A neighbouring house in the subdivision would become a showhome to be opened to the public in March.