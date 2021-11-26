Monochromatix knows how to rock.

Last week, the Oamaru Intermediate School (OIS) rock band was announced as the winner of the Rockshop Bandquest Otago regional final.

Monochromatix — made up of Olivia Morriss (lead), Winnie Conlan (vocals/keyboard), Will Dukes (guitar), Nishan Ormandy (bass guitar) and Hudson McDermott (drums) — won a $400 credit from The Rockshop for their school for winning the competition.

Winnie said it was ‘‘pretty exciting’’ to win the regional event.

All the band members put a lot of work into practising the songs and making sure they looked the part, decked out in black and white outfits.

Olivia said the win gave the band ‘‘extra energy’’ to keep moving forward.

To enter Bandquest, the nationwide live music competition for intermediate and primary school pupils, Monochromatix made a sixminute video performing No Roots by Alice Merton and Come Together by The Beatles.

The competition moved online this year due to Covid-19.

Hudson said some of the other bands Monochromatix was up against were quite different, using instruments such as the trombone, and there were some really great band names.

Bandquest judge Jesse Austin, a Wellington musician and producer, said Monochromatix was the full package.

‘‘Monochromatix were a well-polished band who put a lot of thought into their act. They were a really tight group whose harmonies elevated their performance and their attention to detail in their outfits really made them look the part,’’ Mr Austin said.

More than 260 bands entered Bandquest this year — a record number — and the national winners would be announced next month.

Monochromatix performed at Scotts Brewing Co on Sunday, and planned to stick together next year despite the OIS pupils growing apart. Hudson and Nishan are going to St Kevin’s College, while Winnie and Olivia are moving to Waitaki Girls’ High School. Will has another year at OIS.

The band planned to create some original songs and would consider entering Smokefree Rockquest next year.