Two Oamaru women might have just had their big break.

Elise Blundell and Gina Buckley were recently selected to take part in a national advertising campaign for Skinny Mobile.

Skinny Mobile sent a message to 30,000 of its customers asking them to register their interest in a campaign it has dubbed “Friend-vertising”.

Miss Blundell and Mrs Buckley were among the 47 people shortlisted and invited to Auckland for filming.

Despite both living in Oamaru, the pair had not met before.

“They have taken 47 people from around the country who may be sort of well-known in their communities,” Miss Blundell said.

Miss Blundell owns Acupuncture Oamaru and Mrs Buckley works at the Waitaki Community Gardens. She is also a photographer and administrator.

“We didn’t have a clue what we were doing, but it was super fun,” Miss Blundell said.

“I think I should sign up for a casting agency now.”

Mrs Buckley said applying to star in a television advertisement was not something she would normally do.

“It was great, basically a good getaway,” she said.

“It was a good eye-opener, something to tick off the list.”

The advertisements now appear on social media and television.

If you have not already seen the advertisements, search “Friend-vertising Gina” or “Friend-vertising Elise” on YouTube.