Women’s health clinics welcomed

Support has been strong for a new women’s clinic that opened at Oamaru Hospital earlier this month.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Albert Makary began his Oamaru Wednesday clinics in mid-July after a series of women’s health information evenings held at Oamaru’s Business Hive had proven very popular.

“I couldn’t believe there was not one empty seat,” he said.

“I didn’t expect this amount of support from the women of Oamaru. My patients who have been coming for 15 to 20 years have organised communications with women of the community, organised venues, catering and audiovisual. And we are grateful to them.”

Dr Makary had worked in Timaru for almost 29 years and was a former senior consultant at Timaru Hospital. He said he had a lot of clients from Oamaru over the years and now he no longer worked at the hospital, he had time to travel here and “serve the Oamaru community”.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said it was fantastic to have this service available locally for the women of the district.

“I think it’s already been demonstrated by attendances at meetings. It’s very appreciated and very necessary,” Mr Kircher said.

“I take my hat off to everyone involved. It’s great.”

There were two more women’s health evenings being held in Oamaru, on August 5 and 12. These were free, but bookings were essential and could be made by phoning or messaging Raelene Guthrie on 275437-170 or Teresa Heap on 0274880-777.

Private appointments with Dr Makary could be made by phoning his office, or through a referral from your doctor.