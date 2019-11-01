The Wansbeck and Wharfe St intersection is getting a safety upgrade.

Waitaki District Council roading manager Mike Harrison said the upgrade of the busy intersection would increase the visibility of signs, slow traffic, and position turning traffic for good visibility.

The intersection had a history of accidents and near misses, Mr Harrison said.

“It’s quite a wide intersection so [motorists] do some interesting turning maneuvers.

“People get a bit of speed coming either down the hill or running along Wharfe St. It is more about the near misses that people are talking to us about.

“It’s very much preventative, but it’s building a picture as you come down Wansbeck St about other vehicles crossing – because as you come down Wansbeck you tend to look down at the harbour.”

The treatment design is also to reduce the unprotected crossing distance for pedestrians.

Work started on Tuesday and was expected to be “short and sharp”, Mr Harrison said.