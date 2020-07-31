The beauty of woodturning is you are limited only by your imagination, Waitaki Woodturners Guild treasurer Bill Owen says.

The club, which meets twice a week, is seeking new members.

“People think they need all the gear, but they don’t – all the gear is here,” Mr Owen said.

Woodturning is the art of shaping wood on a lathe, a device that clamps a block of wood and rotates it.

A display of works at the group’s premises includes clocks, pens, bowls and jewellery boxes.

The Waitaki Woodturners Guild started in 1986 and has amassed 16 lathes and an assortment of other tools to allow shaping the wood.

“You can make whatever you want,” Mr Owen said.

“We are not just a woodturning guild, we have evolved into a woodworking guild.

“With the lockdown there were people sitting around wondering what they could be doing – this is one thing.”

Working with wood was a relaxing hobby, “if the wood sticks together”, he said.

Waitaki Woodturners Guild president Averill Jamison said there were many experienced members who wanted to pass on their skills.

“The biggest thing is for people to come while the experience is still here,” Mr Jamison said.

“We want to spread our knowledge.”

The group meets on Monday afternoons from 1pm to 5pm, and on Tuesday evenings from 7pm to 9pm, at the Oamaru Racecourse.