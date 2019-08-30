Volunteers put together hundreds of bunches of daffodils to be delivered throughout Oamaru on Tuesday in the annual Cancer Society Daffodil Day campaign.

Pupils from Waitaki Girls’ High School were driven around town by members of the North Otago Vintage Car Club, helping to spread cheer as well as awareness of the need to raise funds for cancer research and care.

The team toiling away in the Blind Foundation Hall included (from left) Faye Bent, Gilbert Ellery, whose yellow 1950 Bedford truck was one of the delivery vehicles, Mary Cleveland, Marion Delahunt, Rayna Hamilton and Waitaki Girls’ High School board of trustees student representative Maddie Forbes (17).