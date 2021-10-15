Making informed decisions.

That is what Oamaru’s youth are doing when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine, North Otago Youth Centre manager Amanda Acheson says.

In collaboration with the Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group, the North Otago Youth Centre opened its doors for anyone to walk in and get vaccinated against Covid-19 last weekend.

Aimed at youth and their whanau, Mrs Acheson was impressed with the young people who had taken it upon themselves to research the vaccine and make the decision to get it – even if they were the first in their family to do so.

“They informed themselves and made the decision,” she said.

“Our teens are very broad minded.”

Waitaki teenagers were having “really adult” and “respectful” conversations about the vaccine, she said.

There were several young people who were the “leading light of their families”, while others brought their families along to the clinic with them.

Generally, Mrs Acheson had noticed a dialogue around freedom surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine. She believed people had a responsibility to care for others in the community, especially those who could not take the vaccine for medical reasons, or because they were too young.

At last weekend’s clinic, 61 received either their first dose of the vaccine or left fully-vaccinated.

“We made an event of it,” she said.

There would be a follow up vaccination clinic at the youth centre on November 6.