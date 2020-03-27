We as community will get through

Community.

If there is a word that sums up what is important right now it is community.

We are in this together and we will get through this together.

As we enter uncertain times in the days and weeks ahead, today will be the last publication of the Oamaru Mail for four weeks.

However, you will still be able access news and information in print in the Otago Daily Times and online at oamarumail.co.nz and odt.co.nz.

You will also find links to stories and information on the Oamaru Mail and ODT Facebook pages.

This decision to temporarily halt publication of the Oamaru Mail has not been taken lightly. It applies to almost all Allied Press community publications and the temporary halt will be constantly reviewed.

We apologise for the interruption to your free community paper.

However, we want to reiterate our long-term commitment to you as we enter unprecedented territory.

As a publishing media group, Allied Press remains committed to bringing our community local news and information.

In this week’s Oamaru Mail, we’ve tried our best to share the most up-to-date information and resources to help you navigate the uncertainty, as well as a few uplifting and inspirational stories not related to Covid-19 at all.

It has been a strange, tough and unsettling week, but amid the panic so many heartwarming stories of kindness, generosity and just good old-fashioned caring for the community have emerged.

Thank you to all of our volunteers and everyone who is working in our essential services to keep things going in these trying times.

Please take this seriously. Please stay at home.

Stay safe, everyone.