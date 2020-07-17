A change in leadership style

With all the talk of change in the air, leadership style is up for debate too.

“Old” style leadership where the leader is the boss, the controller or a parental figure is fading in favour of more enlightened approaches.

If you are a leader, and not on to it already, it’s the perfect time to move towards a “coach approach” in your leadership growth and development.

Coaching and facilitation skills is the new “must have” skillset for 21st century leaders. There is usually learning involved in order to move from one style to the other.

Effective leaders also need communication skills, self belief and emotional intelligence.

Wrangling humans (people leadership) takes fortitude and vision.

A few ideas to get you started on the “leader as coach and facilitator” journey, or to move it along, are as follows:

1. Engage in some leadership learning of your own. Leaders lead themselves, so seek out growth in your personal stretch areas. Is it public speaking? Facilitation? Coaching? Emotional intelligence? Managing change? Influence? What sort of leader do you want to be? Even making some notes will help clarify where your growing edge is.

2. People live, work and grow (or not) in environments. We need psychological safety, appropriate stimulation, purpose and useful feedback for a work environment to really unleash potentials and help us thrive. Organisations waste possibilities by not tending to the psychological environment everyone is working in. It doesn’t have to be that way. Here is an example of one step you can easily take to co-create an ideal working environment together:

Facilitated team reflection: Ask your team “What makes a great team that you cannot buy with money?”

Discuss the input and choose three to five common ideas to pay some attention to going forward. Choose how you will be able to tell if you are making progress – measuring. By cultivating these common values, your environment/culture will make visible anything that does not fit. From there, you can choose what you want to trim or eliminate, and what you collectively want to foster. Take the pulse on these ideas regularly and your culture will reflect a more “true to itself” team.

3. A team that knows itself can grow itself. Find out what inspires your team members and plan some kind of team building experience around where people get to (safely) understand each other better. Feeling understood is a big step towards resolving conflict too building if your team is not equipped to self-facilitate.

Effective leadership is an art and a never ending story of personal mastery.

Inspiring leadership attracts the people you need to make your vision a reality.

Leadership is about growing more leaders.

A coach and facilitation approach speeds that process up and if ever there was a time for effective and inspiring leadership it is now!

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe said it best: “Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it; Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it.”