Chance to honour Prince Philip, servicemen and women

This month has been a busy one for the Waimate district, with some high-profile events taking place and many turning out to pay their respects to His Royal Highness Prince Philip following his recent death.

A small service was held at Seddon Square, with the Waimate RSA sounding the howitzer artillery gun on three occasions to signify our districts condolences. A book of condolence was also set up for members of the public to share their thoughts and messages as a fitting gesture to Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.

It was great to see hundreds turn out across the district for the respective Anzac Day services, something we were unable to do last year due to Covid-19.

Anzac is a special time for many, and it’s an opportunity to all come together to commemorate those who have gone before us and honour all returned and serving servicemen and women.

Lest we forget.

In other news, you’ll most likely be aware that we are gearing up to roll out the new kerbside rubbish and recycling service in the coming months.

I understand there’s been quite a bit of misinformation doing the rounds on the community grapevine, so here are a few facts you should know firsthand.

Your new bins will start to arrive from May 17 and it will take about three weeks to complete the overall delivery.

For now, nothing changes. Store your new bins in a safe place and continue putting your existing bins out on their set collection days until July 5. From this date, the new service will officially take effect and your new bins will supersede the existing service.

Meanwhile, looking ahead, council is preparing to circulate the 2021-31 long-term plan consultation document for your consideration.

Here, you will see what shapes our budgets and what council is proposing by the way of rate increases over the next 10 years to continue providing and increasing levels of service throughout the district.

Look out for this document next month and please take the time to complete a submission. Your input plays a direct part in the council’s decision making process going forward, and this is your chance to have your say.