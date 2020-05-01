Chance to rebirth common sense

My bubble is about to burst!

Not the old bubble that I’ve been in for the past almost 50 years. It’s this isolation bubble that we’ve all found ourselves in for the past month or so.

So, how has it been?

I have to say, it’s been pretty comfortable.

Ian and I are privileged to be living in town, in a house overlooking the harbour, while our home at Papakaio undergoes some changes.

We love it here.

Lovely neighbours providing supermarket supplies when required, green beans delivered to the back door and topped off by the sounds of bagpipes wafting down to our letter box at dawn on Anzac Day.

Ian and I have become electric bikers over the past few months, and over the past four weeks we’ve had time to bike locally and appreciate our little town in all its quiet glory.

Architecture, public green spaces and gardens, the harbour, the cape and the gentle connectivity of people as they wandered and walked in their respective bubbles, always respectfully.

I walk regularly around Cape Wanbrow infused with gratitude for the planting that has happened and the micro-climate that is developing.

I started off lockdown with great gusto, doing a virtual yoga retreat from Bali.

That was great for six days. The mat then coiled itself up and retreated to behind a chair.

I sort of already knew that I’m a social creature and prefer some mates and mats stretched out alongside me for this type of exercise.

I raked some leaves from the only big tree we have in this garden – a lovely oak.

I raked them again and watched them pile up in the corners of our deck.

We gathered veges from our potager.

We cooked food together, we dived into the bottom of the freezer, and dinner became the talking point of the day.

In fact, all of the small things became big.

We learnt to navigate Zoom for family and community communication.

TV and social media were essential for local, national and global understanding of Covid-19 and its implications.

As well as Ian, I had some inspiring little bubble mates in our back yard – monarch butterflies.

We observed these late summer creatures complete their cycle of transformation and were able to greet them again as we cycled past the blue salvia in the Oamaru Public Gardens.

These little guys were my isolation inspiration.

Eggs, caterpillars, cocoon and then butterfly – how does nature create that?

I love how the imaginal cells appear out of nowhere inside the goop state of the cocoon. Other cells cluster and co-create the architecture for the butterfly.

Can’t help but think that nature’s part in this crisis is much smarter that we think.

There are many imaginal cells in our district at present, zooming the architecture for our new Waitaki.

What a great opportunity to reset and reboot our wonderful community and nation.

Most of all, let’s rebirth common sense.

I have great hope for the future.

There are so many opportunities to make the Waitaki the greatest place to live, work and play.

We’re all in this together!