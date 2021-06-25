Chance to to have your say on council’s long-term plan

After many months of flood-related disruption and repairs, we were delighted to reopen the main Waimate District Council office in Queen St.

In recent weeks, the building has reopened to the public and our customer service team has relocated from the temporary reception at the Waimate Event Centre, back to the main premises.

On behalf of the council, thank you all for your patience and co-operation during this time – we appreciate your understanding.

Meanwhile, submissions are now open for the 2021-31 draft long-term plan, with the consultation document arriving in every mailbox across the district.

I strongly encourage you to take a read through, understand what we’re proposing and let us know your views.

Right now, like many other districts, we are facing some huge challenges – some uncertain and some out of our control.

As your council, our priority continues to be meeting all requirements put upon us by central government and providing consistent levels of service throughout the Waimate district.

In this consultation document, you will see three rating options.

Consider which option best suits your needs and that of your community and, through the submission process, let the council know your preferred option.

Putting the rates up is certainly not a decision we take lightly, but in a changing landscape and economy, we have to remain realistic and we must follow a robust, strategic plan to move forward.

Remember, your input plays a direct part in the council’s decision making, so this is your chance to have your say.

But don’t forget, submissions close at 4pm on July 8.

In other news, I recently had the pleasure of attending the 2021 South Canterbury Ara Business Excellence Awards in Timaru.

It was particularly pleasing to see local businesses Back Paddock Garden and Gifts and Oceania Dairy feature as finalists in their respective categories (emerging business, global exporter and emerging leader). While it wasn’t their night on this occasion, they can all be proud of their continued efforts and we can expect them to build on this recognition moving forward.

Congratulations to all involved.