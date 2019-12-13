Collaboration by ordinary people theme of year

“Are you taking leave?” ”Sp are you heading away for Christmas?”

It’s on everyone’s lips this time of year.

Even in a business like ours where there’s no actual to take.

It’s like office Christmas parties.

When you’re a business of one, you could sit in a corner and pull your own cracker (not a euphemism) .. but that’s just be sad.

Silly hats for two? Yeah, nah. That’s hardly party central either.

On the plus side, as small businesses we hardly ever embarrass ourselves at the end-of-year do.

In any case, as Christmas chats festoon many a conversation, this is also a time for reflection.

This year I am super chuffed by what our town has delivered for small businesses by way of economic support and development.

I’m thinking about the Oamaru Business Collective and how much people have given, in terms of time and effort, to working together least of which, Annabel Berry who has pulled us all together.

I’m thinking about Safer Waitaki’s many monthly get togethers – Industry Link and Management meetings in particular.

I’m thinking about the Waitaki District Library offering awesome business support services among all the community services they offer.

I’m thinking about how Real Radio has given a bunch of businesses profile and opportunity – by working together on truly local-flavoured campaigns. As has Waitaki Online, with Christmas promotions happening now.

I’m thinking about the schools’ Work Ready Passport supported by Rotary, Waitaki and Waimate Councils, the Otago Chamber of Commerce and Safer Waitaki.

I’m thinking about WaiYou!’s Youth Employment Success initiative, the amazing people who’ve supported us so far and the others that will no doubt, get behind it next year.

The common theme is of course collaboration ordinary people for ordinary people.

I think 2020 is going to bring on a lot more of this.

The other week as I walked in to work, I realised almost all the businesses in Ribble Street are small.

And I thought, why wait til 2020 to get some more of that collaborative spirit?

So, this year, we’re having a Christmas street party collaboration at our place (a chance to embarrass ourselves at the work Christmas party after all?).

So, whether you get together now or in 2020 . and happy holidays everyone.