Don’t drink and drive – keep the road toll down

“Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way. Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh.”

I’m sure many of us have heard this Christmas song many times and just as many times we should have heard the message “don’t drink and drive

Unfortunately, each year the message isn’t being heard – or some of us are deciding it is for everyone else but them.

For me, Christmas and New Year is about meeting up with friends and family and having a great time.

Relaxing, yes. Celebrating, certainly.

Overindulgence, probably in my case.

But each year we all watch the news and hear them say something along the lines of: “Today is the start of the holiday period road death toll”.

Fingers crossed at the end of it we hear: “The death toll was less than last year”.

In 2019, we had six people die on New Zealand roads over the Christmas and New Year period.

Acceptable?

For those who say “no”, what are you going to do to make sure you are not a statistic? For those who say “yes”, think of your friends and family and select six who will be this year’s statistics.

As a male who is fast approaching 50, I know I am in the category of “most likely to drink and drive”.

Looking at the statistics, I don’t stand much of a chance – about two-thirds of our road fatalities in New Zealand are male and I am in the age group (40-59) which had 96 fatalities last year, the most of any age group.

It’s not a lost cause and we can all make good decisions.

When travelling, give yourself enough time to arrive and without needing to rush.

If you’re going out to a party, have a plan on how to get home. If your driver has had too much to drink, stop them from driving and you may just save your or another’s life.

If you have driven to a pub or party and want to have another drink, give your keys to someone you know and remove the temptation to drive later.

If you have no options as it is too far out of town, don’t drink – it’s quiet a simple choice and better than the alternative.

As I re-read this, I am wondering if I am the fun police.

No, I just don’t want to come back after the holiday period and read through your crash report and see how you died and ultimately how it could have been avoided.

So, for Christmas, all I want is for everyone to get to see loved ones and return home safe and sound.

Santa, are you listening?

I don’t think it is much to ask for (gift wrapping is optional) and I don’t think I’m on the naughty list, so no excuses.

Merry Christmas, happy New Year, and travel safer, Waitaki.