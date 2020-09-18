Fridges and philosophy

I have an emotionally unstable fridge.

It’s running hot and cold. Perhaps it’s holding a grudge against something I left in there for too long – it’s hard to say.

When the ice cream is suspiciously soft and the beast is silent, you get suspicious.

The fridge and I now have trust issues in our relationship, and there’s really no coming back from that.

So she shall be exiled to the laundry for beer and Campbells Butchery dog rolls.

I went and got myself a new fridge over the weekend and discovered they just don’t make appliances like they used to.

They don’t last for decades, but they do have fancy vegetable drawers (like giant Tupperware containers) and ice makers in even the rather basic models.

I went shopping armed with my tape measure (I have a small kitchen, limited space), hoping for a great deal.

However, I have concluded that great deals on whiteware may be a thing of the past.

I found what I liked, then had a look around the internet to make sure I had the best deal on this particular fridge, but it appears that this may in fact be the last of its kind available to me in the country.

With economic growth slowing, let’s talk about the C word.

No, not that C word, the other one that’s messing up the planet – consumerism!

I fixed my old washing machine a few times, but I really am no refrigeration engineer – and I also drew the line at microwave fixing last year.

I tend to steer clear of chemicals and radiation when blindly attempting to fix appliances.

It’s called self-preservation.

We are so used to living in a world where everything is plentiful, and anything we want we can get now, on finance and probably on sale, too.

We buy new instead of fixing because it is easier and often cheaper.

But with fewer imported goods entering our shores, for various reasons to do with transport and availability in the current circumstances, do we need to start thinking more about what we are buying, consuming and wasting?

If everything costs more across the board, will we put more value on items and buy less?

Infinite growth is an impossibility and perhaps we are at the turning point in the course of human existence where we rein in the consumption.

Or will we just keep ticking things up on the credit card, consuming all the things someone tells us we need like a swarm of giant articulate locusts?