Making social media personally connect

I’ve been attempting to educate myself – outrageous, right?

I’m not off to university for the fourth time or anything, I’ve only just paid off my student loan which I have no degrees to show for, just a weird mix of papers which include, but are not limited to, music theory, communication, mountain biking and science.

By educating myself, I mean watching videos on social media about marketing and business, and how millennials aren’t that awful after all.

One of these educational videos was giving advice on how much content you should post on your social media platforms, and how, whatever you are marketing, the principles are much the same – from adopting out kittens to running for council or selling doughnuts.

I’ve done all those things with mixed success, and would have to agree – same s***, different bucket.

It’s called social media for a reason, it should be social. Just like in real life, you need to be genuine to connect with people.

You need to create an emotional response – and if you can’t do that in person how can you effectively do it digitally?

I don’t really understand the selfie culture of social media.

I find it strange when I stumble across an Instagram account containing only selfies – the same face over and over again.

Search the hashtag #selfie on Instagram and you get nearly 400 million posts. Compare this to #Oamaru with 52,000 posts – or #puppies with 28.7 million posts. Why are people putting up so many pictures of just their face, but no cute puppy photos? What’s wrong with these people?

The internet loves cats. I recently made an Instagram page for my disabled cat (see last month’s column for more details) and people on the internet are really throwing their support behind Patsy.

People also love to complain on Facebook and Twitter – it can be a septic tank of whinging sometimes. While it can, at times, be entertaining, it must be mentally exhausting to be one of those negative Nancies.

I have zero tolerance for trolls. For those unfamiliar with the term, the internet defines a troll as a person who starts quarrels or upsets people on the internet to distract and sow discord by posting inflammatory or off-topic messages in an online community such as a newsgroup, forum, chat room, or blog, with the intent of provoking readers into displaying emotional responses.

I’m a fan of the blocking feature when it comes to trolls. Although, there was that one time I came face-to-face with a troll, it was a rare opportunity indeed.

I don’t think they took my vocalising of what I though of their online behaviour too well.

You can’t beat that personal touch!